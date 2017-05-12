En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Appreciates 15 Points

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    12 Mei 2017 19:59 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates 15 Points
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Binaartha Sekuritas Riza Priyambada mentioned that the US dollar bounced back against Asian currencies today.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points this afternoon.

The transaction volume reached around 12.1 billion shares worth around 7.7 trillion rupiah.

As many as 190 stocks were up, 143 stocks were down and 95 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0593 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv