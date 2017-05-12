JISDOR Appreciates 15 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.



Binaartha Sekuritas Riza Priyambada mentioned that the US dollar bounced back against Asian currencies today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points this afternoon.The transaction volume reached around 12.1 billion shares worth around 7.7 trillion rupiah.As many as 190 stocks were up, 143 stocks were down and 95 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)