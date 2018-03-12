JCI Rises 1.05%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 9.01 billion share worth around eight trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 242 stocks were up, 118 were down and 116 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) rose by 0.99 percent or 10.54 points to 1,075.38 this afternoon.In the closing session, the top gainers were PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK), PT Bank panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS) and PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL), PT Hotel Mandarine Regency Tbk (HOME) and PT Graha Andrsentra Propertindo Tbk (JGLE).(WAH)