En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,659 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    26 Februari 2018 20:02 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,659 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko Nordiansyah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,659 per dollar on Monday, February 26, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah rate appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points to Rp13,660 per dollar as of 03:59 AM EST or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.98 percent or 65.13 points to 6,554.67 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 12.66 billion shares worth around 8.19 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 211 stocks were down, 149 were up and 127 were unchanged.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0510 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv