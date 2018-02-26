JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,659 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,659 per dollar on Monday, February 26, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah rate appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points to Rp13,660 per dollar as of 03:59 AM EST or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.98 percent or 65.13 points to 6,554.67 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 12.66 billion shares worth around 8.19 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 211 stocks were down, 149 were up and 127 were unchanged.(WAH)