JCI Down 15.38 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.11 percent or 1.16 points to 1,036.12 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.35 percent or 87.84 points to 6,412.85 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 74.40 points, to 21,749.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was …
Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Tr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as the safe haven yen rose against the dollar.
Europe's main stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Tuesday, mirroring a broad rally in Asia, as concerns eased over Don…
Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day losing streak Tuesday, boosted by a rebound on Wall Street and a fall in the yen's value again…
Asian markets turned negative again on Monday as the fallout from Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs continues to feed…
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with steelmakers and other exporters falling amid lingering worries of a trade war.
Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday with investors locking in profits as the yen strengthened and after heavy Wall Street losses fu…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,765 per dollar on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Xi Jinping reshaped his core economic team on Monday, promoting two trusted, US-educated lieutenants to key positions at a time of…
The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic affairs has revealed that the country's economy may reach below 5.01 percent …
The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.
Japan logged a modest trade surplus in February, government data showed Monday, thanks to brisk car exports including to the…
Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has finally stepped down from his business empire at the age of 89, as one of the world&…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…