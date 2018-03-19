JCI Down 15.38 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.11 percent or 1.16 points to 1,036.12 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.32 billion shares worth around 7.45 trillion rupiahs.As many as 195 stocks were down, 152 were up and 129 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were Pt Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL) and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM).Some of the top gainers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tb (TAXI), PT Pelita Samudra Shipping Tbk (PSSI), PT Bukit Darmo Property Tbk (BKDP, PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).(WAH)