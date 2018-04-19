En
Burger
JCI Rises 13.84 Points in Morning Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    19 April 2018 13:08 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 13.84 Points in Morning Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, rose by 0.1 percent or 0.1 points to 1,035.24 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 196 stocks were up, 128 were down and 123 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT PAbrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM) and PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO).

Some of the top losers were PT Jaya Pari Steel Tbk (JPRS), PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA), PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM).


(WAH)

