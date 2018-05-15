JCI Down 1.83 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.



In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 2.77 percent or 26.65 points to 935.35 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 218 stocks were down, 154 were up and 117 were unchanged.The top losers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).The top gainers were PT Mitra Invetindo Tbk (MITI), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).Today's transaction volume was 9.91 billion shares worth around 9.34 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)