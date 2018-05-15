En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 1.83 Percent

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    15 Mei 2018 16:52 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 1.83 Percent
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 2.77 percent or 26.65 points to 935.35 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 218 stocks were down, 154 were up and 117 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).

The top gainers were PT Mitra Invetindo Tbk (MITI), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).

Today's transaction volume was 9.91 billion shares worth around 9.34 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0416 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv