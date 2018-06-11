Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Offer $2.5 Billion in Aid to Crisis-Hit Jordan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have offered $2.5 billion in aid for Jordan to ease its economic crisis following a wave of anti-austerity protests, the Saudi state media announced early Monday.
"In light of the close brotherly ties... it was agreed that the three countries would provide an economic aid package to Jordan totalling $2.5 billion," the official Saudi Press Agency said.
