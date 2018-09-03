RI Welcomes 1.54 Million Foreign Visitors in July

Jakarta: The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.54 million people in July 2017, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) revealed Monday.
The number increased by 12.1 percent compared to the same period last year. It also increased by 16.57 percent compared to the previous month.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced today that next year's budget deficit target has been set at 1.84 percent.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said today that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow 5.3 perc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise the 7 Days Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent after a Board of Governors Me…
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Para ahli merekomendasikan ibu hamil untuk mengonsumsi 400 mcg asam folat perhari.
Indonesia posted a deflation fo 0.05 percent in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The government is closely monitoring the movement of rupiah after its exchange rate surpassed Rp14,700 per dollar this morning.
Indonesian Biofuels Producers Association (Aprobi) on thursday confirmed the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will launc…
Bank Mandiri chief economist Anton Gunawan has predicted that the Indonesian economy would grow by 5.16 percent this year.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intsructed definitive Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato to improve the sta…
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as state oil and gas giant Pertamina definitive pre…
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Mond…