RI Welcomes 1.54 Million Foreign Visitors in July

Jakarta: The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.54 million people in July 2017, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) revealed Monday.



The number increased by 12.1 percent compared to the same period last year. It also increased by 16.57 percent compared to the previous month.

"224 thousand visitors were from China. 200 thousand vistors were from Malaysia," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said."134 thousand visitors were from Singapore. 128 thousand visitors were from Australia," the BPS leader added.According to the agency, around 1.06 million visitors traveled to the country by air. The remaining 470 thousand visitors traveled to the country by land and sea.In addition, the room occupancy rate (TPK) of star classification hotels in Indonesia reached an average of 59.3 percent in July 2018. It increase by 1.78 compared to the same period last year.Cumulatively, the number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 9.06 million people in January-July 2017. It rose by 12.92 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)