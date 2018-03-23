JCI Falls 43.38 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, fell by 0.89 percent or 9.16 points to 1,017.49 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 251 stocks were down, 109 were up and 116 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Dharma Samudera Fishing industries Tbk (DSFI), PT Tanah Laut Tbk (INDX).Some of the top gainers were PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI) and PT Island Concepts Indonesia Tbk (ICON).Today's transaction volume was around 12.43 billion shares worth around 8.68 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)