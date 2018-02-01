En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    01 Februari 2018 16:56 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates 11 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by or 11 points from Rp13,413 per dollar to Rp13,402 per dollar on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.28 percent or 38 points from Rp13,386 per dollar to Rp13,424 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.11 percent or 7.17 points to 6,598.46 in the closing session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 16.56 billion shares worth around 10.27 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, 181 stocks were down, 192 were up and 112 were unchanged.


(WAH)

