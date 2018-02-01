JISDOR Appreciates 11 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by or 11 points from Rp13,413 per dollar to Rp13,402 per dollar on Thursday, February 1, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.28 percent or 38 points from Rp13,386 per dollar to Rp13,424 per dollar today.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.11 percent or 7.17 points to 6,598.46 on Thursday, February 1, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.46 percent or 30.14 points to 6,605.63 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Growth in the eurozone shot up in 2017, putting Europe at the centre of a global recovery and on par with levels of expansion not …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has proposed three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates to undergo the House of Repr…
The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain wou…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 on Monday, January 9, 2017.