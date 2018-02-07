JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13533 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.33 percent or 45 points from Rp13,578 per dollar to Rp13,533 per dollar on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points from Rp13,540 per dollar to Rp13,555 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Bitcoin plunged 20 percent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocur…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.47 percent or 162.86 points to 6,426.82 before break on Tuesday.
Asian stocks plunged Tuesday after a record-breaking loss on Wall Street, extending a global rout as panicked investors fret over …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.59 percent or 39.15 points to 6,589.67 on Monday, February 5, 2018.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has annnouced that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at …
