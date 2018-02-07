JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13533 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.33 percent or 45 points from Rp13,578 per dollar to Rp13,533 per dollar on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points from Rp13,540 per dollar to Rp13,555 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.39 billion shares worth around 9.12 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 251 stocks were up, 118 were down and 102 were unchanged.(WAH)