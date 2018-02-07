En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13533 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    07 Februari 2018 18:32 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13533 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: Antara/M Adimaja)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.33 percent or 45 points from Rp13,578 per dollar to Rp13,533 per dollar on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points from Rp13,540 per dollar to Rp13,555 per dollar today.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 in the closing session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.39 billion shares worth around 9.12 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 251 stocks were up, 118 were down and 102 were unchanged.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0439 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv