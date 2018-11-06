RI's Economic Growth May Reach 5.2% This Year: Darmin

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the Indonesian economy could grow by around 5.2 percent this year.



"We succeeded to maintain our growth. We should underline this achievement," Darmin told reporters on Monday.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.Cumulatively, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%."It reached 5.17 percent in the first three quarters. It may reach around 5.2 percent by the end of the year," Darmin said.(WAH)