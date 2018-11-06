RI's Economic Growth May Reach 5.2% This Year: Darmin

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the Indonesian economy could grow by around 5.2 percent this year.
"We succeeded to maintain our growth. We should underline this achievement," Darmin told reporters on Monday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected a lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 5.75 percent after a Board of Bovernors meeting on Tuesday.…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that October's inflation will reach around 0.12 percent month-to-month.
The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday said that the central government has prepared a number of measures to boost jo…
PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta president director William Sabandar has ensured that the second phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit …
Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced M…
Indonesia is ready to join the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) that will take place in the city of Shanghai next week. …
Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has announced that the provincial minimum wage will be raised by 8.03 percent to Rp3,940,973.…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more effici…
Indonesia and Morocco will start negotiation on preferential trade agreement (PTA) in Jakarta next month to expand bilateral…
