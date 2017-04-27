VP Kalla Opens IIMS 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Jakarta on Thursday, April 27, 2017.



The opening ceremony was attended by Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita.

The opening ceremony was also attended by foreign ambassadors and automotive company leaders."Hopefully the exhibition can educate the public," Kalla said.IIMS 2017 is one of the biggest automotive exhibition in the country. It will be held for two weeks.IIMS 2017 is organized by Dyandra Promosindo. It will be accompanied with 50 side-events.(WAH)