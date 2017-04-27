VP Kalla Opens IIMS 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Jakarta on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The opening ceremony was attended by Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita.
Rainwater can harm your car engine. It also can also damage your car body.
Bikers should increase their concentration during rain. They should maintain their balance during wet condition
Bikers should clean their helmet regularly. They should wash their helmet properly.
Stickers could harm the car body. They could damage the car body color.
The Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) has recorded that domestic car sales reached 1,061,015 units last year.
PT Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) has predicted that Indonesian car market will grow 3-5 percent this year.
The AC that suddenly looses its coolness will be an annoying experience. It usually occurs when the car stops or stuck in traffic.…
The issue has often been found in analog indicators. Aside from that, it appears in the cars above five years of usage period.
Most cars use rack and pinion steering system
A motorcycle with a fuel injection system does not need a long period of warm up.
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent…
The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the fir…
Trade tensions spiked between Washington and Ottawa on Tuesday as President Donald Trump accused Canada of being 'very rough&#…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.