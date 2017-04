JISDOR Appreciates Two Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.



The reference rate reached Rp13,327 per dollar today. The benchmark rate reached Rp13,329 per dollar yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.057 percent to 5,680.239 points this afternoon.The transaction volume reached around 8.7 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 6.6 trillion rupiahMoreover, 133 stocks were up, 190 stocks were down and 109 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)