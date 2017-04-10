JCI Down 0.163%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.5 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 24.846 points or 0.444 percent to 5,568.106 points on Friday, March 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.442 points or 0.008 percent to 5,592.952 points on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 51.308 points or 0.926 percent to 5,592.510 points on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 25.932 points or 0.468 percent to 5,541.202 points on Monday, March 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 29.666 points or 0.536 percent to 5,563.759 points on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by nine points or 0.162 percent to 5,534.093 points on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.187 points or 0.058 percent to 5,537.179 points on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 6.440 points or 0.116 percent to 5,533.992 points on Monday, March 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 22.191 points or 0.2012 percent to 5,540.432 points on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has revealed that upstream oil and gas investment realization reached USD1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's gross domestic product growth can…
PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede Hydro Power Plant project can be completed by 2019.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 pe…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in Februa…