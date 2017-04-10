JCI Down 0.163%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.5 trillion rupiah.

As many as 147 stocks were down, 170 stocks were up and 109 stocks were stagnant.The LQ45 index decreased by 0.294 percent to 934.483 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.381 percent to 721.056 points.The agriculture sector decreased by 1.719 percent to 1,850.679 points. The property sector decreased by 1.182 percent to 489.062 points.(WAH)