South Korean Won Rises After Moon Win

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Ada 10 toko buku di dunia yang didesain sangat cantik dan menawan hati.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by seven points to Rp13,317 per dollar on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
PT PLN has stated that effective electricity subsidy policies can save at least Rp2 trillion funds.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Friday that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached …
Energy firms were among the main losers in Asian trade on Friday following a plunge in oil prices fuelled by fresh global glut con…