South Korean Won Rises After Moon Win

Metrotvnews.com, Seoul: South Korea's won advanced in Asian trade Wednesday as Moon Jae-In's landslide presidential election win helped investors look past fresh warnings of a nuclear test from the North.

However, Seoul's KOSPI index dipped on profit-taking after hitting a record high, countering a rally across Asia, which has enjoyed a broad advance this week on Friday's strong US jobs report and the weekend victory for the centrist in France's presidential poll.

Moon swept to power on Monday in an unprecedented election that was called after his predecessor Park Geun-Hye was impeached over a corruption scandal.

While the vote focused on the economy, there are hopes the left-leaning former human rights lawyer's backing for engagement with Pyongyang could ease tensions on the Korean peninsula following a series of missile tests by the North that have fuelled worries of conflict.

In early trade the won rallied 0.6 percent against the dollar but the KOSPI -- which closed Monday at a record high -- was up 0.2 percent. The index was closed Tuesday for the election.

Traders brushed off another warning from the North that it will carry out a sixth nuclear test.

Among other regional markets Tokyo ended the morning 0.3 percent higher, Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent and Sydney gained 0.5 percent. Shanghai added 0.2 percent but investors there remain on edge over a government crackdown on leveraged investing while a reading on factory gate inflation came in below forecasts.

The threat from North Korea dragged the Dow and S&P 500 into negative territory in late Wall Street trade and weighed on the dollar against the yen.

But while the greenback continued to struggle in Asian trade, Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said the US unit would likely resume its upward momentum.

"It said it will conduct another nuclear test and that it could turn the US to ashes. North Korea has and can continue to help the yen. But overall, the upside momentum continues" for the greenback, he said.

In other currency trade the Australian dollar is sitting at lows not seen since January owing to concerns about a growth slowdown in key market China's economy and falling commodity prices.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 19,903.06 (break).

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 25,011.43

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,085.22.

Euro/dollar: UP at USD1.0895 from USD1.0874 at 2100 GMT.

Pound/dollar: UP at USD1.2950 from USD1.2935.

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.76 yen from 114.04 yen.

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 35 cent at $46.23 per barrel.

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 30 cents at USD49.03.

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 20,975.78 (close).

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,342.21 (close).

(FJR)