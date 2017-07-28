JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Friday, July 28, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 5.1 billion shares worth around 3.4 trillion rupiah

About 167 stocks were down, 126 stocks were up and 124 stocks were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) 2.25 points or 0.20 percent to 969 points this morning.The top losers were PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF), PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (AALI) and PT Panin Sekuritas Tbk (PANS).The top gainers were PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR) naik Rp325 ke Rp29.275, PT Multi Prima Sejahtera Tbk (LPIN).(WAH)