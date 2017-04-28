En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Falls 0.381% Ahead of Long Weekend

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    28 April 2017 16:59 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Falls 0.381% Ahead of Long Weekend
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite  Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.

The transaction volume reached around 10.1 billion shares. The transaction volume reached around 12.6 trillion rupiah.

Baca juga
As many as 125 stocks were up, 200 stocks were down and 106 stocks were unchanged.

The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.809 percent to 738.193 points. The LQ45 index decreased by 0.564 percent to 940.760 points.

The consumer sector decreased by 1.206 percent to 2,433.794 points. The mining sector decreased by 1.128 percent to 1,529.120 points.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0427 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv