JCI Falls 0.381% Ahead of Long Weekend

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 10.1 billion shares. The transaction volume reached around 12.6 trillion rupiah.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.