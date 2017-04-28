JCI Falls 0.381% Ahead of Long Weekend

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 10.1 billion shares. The transaction volume reached around 12.6 trillion rupiah.

As many as 125 stocks were up, 200 stocks were down and 106 stocks were unchanged.The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.809 percent to 738.193 points. The LQ45 index decreased by 0.564 percent to 940.760 points.The consumer sector decreased by 1.206 percent to 2,433.794 points. The mining sector decreased by 1.128 percent to 1,529.120 points.(WAH)