Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Jokowi Receives Navy Veterans

Jokowi Receives Navy Veterans

Inflation May Reach 0.18% in July: Central Bank

Inflation May Reach 0.18% in July: Central Bank

JCI Down 0.256% in First Session

JCI Down 0.256% in First Session

JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13320 Per Dollar

JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13320 Per Dollar

Jokowi Urges More Mass Transportation Projects

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    25 Juli 2017 21:34 WIB
transportation
En Business (En)
Jokowi Urges More Mass Transportation Projects
Illustration (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.

"We should chase our deficit," Jokowi said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Indonesia has started the Jakarta-Bandung high speed train project last year. The country has cooperated with China.

Indonesia will start the Jakarta-Surabaya high speed train in the near future. The country will cooperate with a potential investor.

"We should maintain the momentum," Jokowi said.



(WAH)

