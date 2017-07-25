Jokowi Urges More Mass Transportation Projects

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.
"We should chase our deficit," Jokowi said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The East Java provincial administation has opened the Surabaya-Mojokerto toll road ahead of the Lebaran holiday.
A Susi Air airplane was shot in Lumo district, Papua province on Friday, June 16, 2017.
The Transportation Ministry has prepared a lot of airplanes to facilitate a large number of passengers during Lebaran holiday.
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared command posts to monitor Lebaran homecoming travelers.
The National Police has held the final freparation teeting ahead of the 2017 Lebaran homecoming.
PT Angkasa Pura II has prepared Soekarno-Hatta Internatonal Airport ahead of Ramadhan month and Lebaran holiday.
The Pejagan-Pemalang highway operator PT Pejagan Pemalang Toll Road is optimistic that the East Brebes-Pemalang sector will be ope…
The 30th International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) conference was opened in Nusa Dua, Bli on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The West Kalimantan provinical administration has scheduled the ground breaking ceremony for the Kijing international port project…
The Bali provincial administration has approved the floating airport project in the north side of Bali.
Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month thi…
The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by a point to Rp13,320 per dollar on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.492 points or 0.165 percent to 5,774.916 points in the end of the first session o…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.