Jokowi Urges More Mass Transportation Projects

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.



"We should chase our deficit," Jokowi said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Indonesia has started the Jakarta-Bandung high speed train project last year. The country has cooperated with China.Indonesia will start the Jakarta-Surabaya high speed train in the near future. The country will cooperate with a potential investor."We should maintain the momentum," Jokowi said.(WAH)