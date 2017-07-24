JCI Soars 36 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.1 billion shares worth around 6.7 trillon rupiah.

As many as 139 stocks were up, 179 stocks were down and 115 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 9.644 points or 1.002 percent to 972.502 points today.The top gainers were PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKM), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) ad Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (aISA).The top losers were PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY).(WAH)