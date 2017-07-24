En
Cabinet Discuss State Budget Amendment

KPK Leaders Meet INAGSOC Officials

Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

JCI Soars 36 Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    24 Juli 2017 18:41 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Soars 36 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Isman Uskandar)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.1 billion shares worth around 6.7 trillon rupiah.

As many as 139 stocks were up, 179 stocks were down and 115 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 9.644 points or 1.002 percent to 972.502 points today.

The top gainers were PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKM), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) ad Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (aISA).

The top losers were PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY).


