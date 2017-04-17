En
JISDOR Appreciates Nine Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    17 April 2017 18:14 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates Nine Points
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.

"Market will monitor the Jakarta runoff election," Samuel Sekuritas analyst rangga Cipta said on Monday

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 9.8 billion shares worth around 5.6 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 121 stocks were up, 207 stocks were down and 112 stocks were stagnant.


(WAH)

