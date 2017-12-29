Goldman Sachs Says US Tax Reform to Cut Earnings by $5 Billion

New York: US banking giant Goldman Sachs said Friday the recently-enacted US tax reform will cut its earnings this year by about $5 billion, mainly because of a tax targeting earnings held abroad.
The tax reform package is expected to "result in a reduction of approximately $5 billion in earnings for the fourth quarter," the company said in a statement.
