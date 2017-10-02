JISDOR Depreciates 0.05%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by seven points (0.05 percent) from Rp14,492 per dollar to Rp14,499 per dollar on Monday, October 2, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 68 pointd (0.5 percent) from Rp13,472 per dollar to Rp13,540 per dollar.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were around 7.3 billion shared worth around 6.95 trillion rupiah.Moreover, as many as 144 stocks were up, 183 stocks were down and 118 were unchanged.(WAH)