En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates 0.05%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    02 Oktober 2017 18:36 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 0.05%
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by seven points (0.05 percent) from Rp14,492 per dollar to Rp14,499 per dollar on Monday, October 2, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 68 pointd (0.5 percent) from Rp13,472 per dollar to Rp13,540 per dollar.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 at the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were around 7.3 billion shared worth around 6.95 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 144 stocks were up, 183 stocks were down and 118 were unchanged.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0427 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv