Israel Announces 'Historic' Gas Contract with Egypt

Jerusalem: Israel has struck an "historic" contract to supply natural gas to Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday, in a deal one firm said was worth $15 billion over 10 years.
"This will bring billions of dollars to state coffers," Netanyahu said in a statement announcing the deal with Israel's western neighbour, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with the Jewish state.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas appeared on local television Friday to downplay concerns over his health after undergoing what …
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
International pressure mounted Thursday to end civilian suffering in a rebel-held enclave near Damascus where Syrian jets have bee…
Turkey on Wednesday said it would consider a "legitimate target" any group that comes to the aid of Kurdish militia in A…
A UAE-based company has unveiled what it calls the world's first camel-based baby formula, an instant powder mix aimed mainly …
Iranian search teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier with 66 p…
Pro-government fighters were expected Monday to enter Syria's Afrin after talks with Kurdish forces, in a move that could pave…
A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attent…
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits Russia on Monday in a bid to secure Russian President Vladimir Putin's support follo…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pope Francis on Monday while police enforced a protest ban in central Rome as feelings …
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has finally stepped down from his business empire at the age of 89, as one of the world&…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, Ma…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.