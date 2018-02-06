JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13578 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.59 percent or 80 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,578 per dollar on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.15 percent or 20 points from Rp13,520 per dollar to Rp13,540 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 in the closing session.Accordiing to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was around 23.66 billion shares worth around 15.4 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 330 stocks were down, 58 were up and 92 were unchanged.(WAH)