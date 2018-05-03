Jakarta Posts 0.06% Inflation in April 2018

Jakarta: Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.



"The city posted a year-to-date inflation of 0.95 percent last month," the central bank said in a written statement.

It was mainly influenced by decreasing food prices. It was also affected by lower administered prices."Rice prices decreased by 2.84 percent month-to-month. Beef prices decreased by 2.52 percent month-to-month," the report added."Chicken meat prices increased by 1.68 percent month-tomonth. Red chilli pepper prices increased by 1.33 percent month-to-month," the report stated.Indonesia's monthly inflation stood at 0.1 percent last month. The country's annual inflation target was set at 3.5 percent this year.(WAH)