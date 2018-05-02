JCI Rises to 6012

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.61 percent or 5.87 points to 964.28 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.01 percent or 0.73 points to 5,909.93 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.
The dollar extended gains against its main peers and most other currencies Tuesday as rising US bond yields fan speculation of a s…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Asian markets mostly fell Monday with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged the country's petroleum industry to boost its oil and gas p…
The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 1.36 million tourists in March 2018, rising by 28.76 compared to the s…
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.
Apple reported a hefty jump in second-quarter earnings Tuesday and unveiled a new $100 billion share buyback plan, alleviating wor…
The Federal Reserve is not expected to change interest rates on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks edged up slightly Tuesday in quiet trade during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.
The EU said Monday it was "prepared" for US President Donald Trump imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,877 per dollar on Monday, April …