   •    02 Mei 2018 17:29 WIB
JCI Rises to 6012
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Eric Ireng)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.61 percent or 5.87 points to 964.28 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, 178 stocks were up, 219 were down and 92 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG) and PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).

The top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Soechi Lines Tbk (SOCI), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT).

Today's transaction volume was 8.59 billion shares worth 9.19 trillion rupiahs.



(WAH)

