RI Could be the Center of Islamic Economy: Minister

Jakarta: National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro is optimistic that Indonesia could be the global Islamic economy center.



"If we want to develop our Islamic finance industry, we should also develop our halal product industry," said the influential economist at his office on Wednesday.

"If the sector is not fully supported, it will be difficult to survive," he added.The National Islamic Finance Committee (KNKS) is planning to expand its roadmap to also include other elements of Islamic economy. The government is also trying to explore new markets to boost its halal product exports."We will focus on market creation and product creation in 2019. We will also manage export-import activities carefully," he added.Indonesia is the largest Muslim majority country in the world. It is also the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.(WAH)