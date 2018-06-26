JCI Up 9.77 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 9.77 points to 5,868.86 before break on Friday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.17 percent or 1.52 points to 920.32 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 246 stocks were down, 121 were up and 100 were unchanged.The top gainers were Pt Sidomulyo Selaras Tbk (SDMU), PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS), PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL) and PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk (BULL).The top losers were PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Steadfest Marine Tbk (KPAL), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), Pt Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI).(WAH)