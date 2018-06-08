En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Drops 51.07 Points in First Session

   •    08 Juni 2018 13:12 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 51.07 Points in First Session
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.84 percent or 51.07 points to 6,055.63 before break on Friday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.24 percent or 12.12 points to 964.37 at the end of the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 214 stocks were up, 114 were down and 116 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI).

The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk (INDR), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia tbk (TKIM), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI) and Pt Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0872 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv