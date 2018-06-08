JCI Drops 51.07 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.84 percent or 51.07 points to 6,055.63 before break on Friday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.24 percent or 12.12 points to 964.37 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 214 stocks were up, 114 were down and 116 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI).The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk (INDR), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia tbk (TKIM), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI) and Pt Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).(WAH)