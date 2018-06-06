Australia's Economy Soars in Strong Start to 2018

Sydney: Australia's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of this year, with exports and business inventories rising even as consumer spending remained weak, official data showed Wednesday.
The 1.0 percent growth in the first three months of 2018 was a sharp rise from the revised 0.5 percent in the previous quarter, taking the annual rate to 3.1 percent.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.
While Egypt's economy is displaying the green shoots of recovery, citizens are enduring relentless price rises covering everyt…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 49.7 points to 6,064.52 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.52 percent or 31.23 points to 6,014.82 on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has confirmed his ministry will launch the online single submission (OS…
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.21 percent in May 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 46.62 points to 6,030.2 before break on Monday.