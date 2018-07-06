US Trade Deficit Hits 18-Month Low on Record Exports in May

Washington: A burst of US exports of soybeans, commercial aircraft and other goods drove the American trade gap to its lowest level in 18 months in May, the government reported Friday.
As Washington embarked on a multi-front trade war, the US trade deficit fell 6.6 percent to $43.1 billion in May due to all-time record exports.
The Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs has proposed a number of measures to reduce the growing trade deficit.
