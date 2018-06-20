General Electric Dropped from Dow Jones Stock Index

New York: Slumping US industrial giant General Electric will be booted from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index next week, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Tuesday.
GE will be replaced on June 26 by pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, which will contribute "more meaningfully" to the index, S&P Dow Jones said.
