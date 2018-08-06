RI's Economy Could Grow 5.3% This Year: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's economy could grow by 5.3 percent this year.



"I've never said that Indonesia could only have an annual growth of 5.2 percent or lower. I've always said that Indonesia could have an annual growth of 5.3-5.4 percent," said Darmin at his office on Monday.

"If we want an annual growth of 5.3 percent, we should work harder. If we don't do that, we would not reach the target," Darmin added.The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The agency also reported an cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018."In the second quarter of 2018, food and beverages industry was supported by higher production of CPO. In addition, textile and clothing industry was affected by higher demands during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holidays," BPS chair Suhariyanto said in a press conference earlier today.In terms of expenditure, the highest growth was achieved by Consumption Expenditures of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Household (PK-LNPRT) at 8.71 percent. In terms of production, the highest growth was achieved by Other Services field at 9.22 percent.Spatially, provinces in Java island is the biggest contributors of the country's GDP which was 58.61 percent. In the meantime, provinces in Sumatra island is the second largest contributors which was 21.54 percent.(WAH)