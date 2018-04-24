Dollar Extends Gains Against its Main Peers

Tokyo: The dollar extended gains against its main peers and most other currencies Tuesday as rising US bond yields fan speculation of a sharp rise in interest rates, while most of Asia's major markets edged up after recent losses.
While the corporate earnings season is maintaining traders' attention, the release on Friday of US economic growth data is a key marker with a strong reading likely to reinforce opinions that borrowing costs will go up.
An improving economy and expectations that inflation will continue to rise on the back of a oil price rally and Donald Trump's tax cuts have lifted the yield of benchmark 10-year Treasuries close to three percent and near its highest level since 2014.
Higher yields are a signal interest rates could rise and could weigh on markets as traders shift from equities to safer bond investments.
"For us it's more the reasons why we're seeing the move: better growth outlook, a little bit more inflation and faster rate hikes being priced in by the market," Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.
"It should be reaffirming the fact that we see a global economy that's looking relatively healthy."
The dollar rallied on the back of the higher yields, sitting at two-month highs against the yen and seven-week highs against the euro. It was also up against most other high-yielding units, including the Australian dollar, South Korean won, Mexican peso and South African rand.
"Without question (the) US GDP data will be crucial for an extension of the current dollar move as US economic strength in the face of synchronised economic slowdowns in both China and Europe are playing into the resurgent US dollar hand," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.
The weaker yen boosted Japanese exporters, which helped the Nikkei to end the morning 0.7 percent higher.
Hong Kong added 1.1 percent, Shanghai rose 1.8 percent and Sydney put on 0.4 percent.
The stronger dollar also helped stocks in London, Paris and Frankfurt.
However, Seoul eased 0.2 percent and Singapore was off 0.1 percent. Taipei, Wellington and Manila were also down.
Technology firms staged a mild recovery after recent losses as Apple suffered another sell-off on worries about the key smartphone sector.
And in oil markets, both main contracts built on Monday's gains to hold at peaks not seen since late 2014, with ongoing unrest between Saudi Arabia and Yemen rebels providing support.
Adding to the positive outlook for crude is improving demand in the United States and geopolitical tensions.
Key figures around 0230 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: 0.7 percent at 22,236.53 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.1 percent at 30,578.40
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.8 percent at 3,122.25
Euro/dollar: DOWN at USD1.2192 from USD1.2207 at 2100 GMT
Dollar/yen: UP at 108.85 yen from 108.72
Pound/dollar: DOWN at USD1.3923 from USD1.3941
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 13 cents at USD68.77 per barrel
Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 10 cents at USD74.81 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 24,448.69 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,398.87 (close) (AFP)
(FJR)
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Hundreds of Bangladeshis staged protests and tearful tributes at Rana Plaza Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of one of the world&#…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,900 per dollar on Tuesday, April…
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.
China is trying to shed its notoriety as a hub for counterfeit goods, a battleground in an ongoing trade dispute with the United S…
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Iran banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over h…
Payments from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record in 2017 but the costs of transferring funds …