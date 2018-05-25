Scotland Restarts Independence Debate with Economic Study

Edinburgh: Scottish nationalists rebooted their case for independence on Friday with a study claiming that Scots could be £4,100 (4,700 euros, $5,500) per person better off annually outside the United Kingdom.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the separatist Scottish National Party, said the report would "restart the debate" about independence for pro-EU Scotland as messy Brexit negotiations drag on.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
