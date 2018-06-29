JCI Surges 2.33 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.33 percent or 131.92 points to 5,799.237 per dollar on Friday, June 29, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 3.17 percent or 27.95 points to 908.97 in today's trading.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, shrugging off positive impacts from a cheaper yen and fractional gains on Wall Street as trad…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.57 percent or 33.43 points to 5,825.65 on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 9.77 points to 5,868.86 before break on Friday.
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday with worries over a US-China trade war partly offset by optimism about the US economy.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.95 percent or 53.56 points to 5,720.88 before break on Friday.
China has announced sectors of the economy where it will ease foreign investment rules, with leaders stepping up efforts to portra…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped 2.08 percent or 120.23 points to 5,667.32 on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.64 percent or 94.69 points to 5,692.87 before break on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he supports tougher restrictions on foreign investment in sensitive technology, as wel…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.65 percent or 38.1 points to 5,787.55 on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 28.78 points to 5,854.42 before break on Wednesday.
