JCI Surges 2.33 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.33 percent or 131.92 points to 5,799.237 per dollar on Friday, June 29, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 3.17 percent or 27.95 points to 908.97 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 342.34 billion shares worth 9 trillion rupiahs.As many as 219 stocks were up, 181 were down and 103 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk (INDR) and PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF).According to Yahoo Finance, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.42 percent or 60 points to Rp14,325 per dollar as of 11:38 AM BST or 05:38 PM Jakarta time.Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent.(WAH)