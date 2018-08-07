BI Says Asian Games Could Boost Jakarta's Economy

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.



"Jakarta is a co-host of the multi-sport event," said BI's representative in Jakarta Trisno Nugroho in a written statement on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

According to the central bank, Jakarta posted a gross regional product (GRP) growth of 5.93 percent in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, the city posted a cumulative GRP growth of 5.96 percent in the first semester of 2018."Our office will continue to monitor economic developments in local, national and international levels. We will also maintain strong relations with the Jakarta provincial administration," he added.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)