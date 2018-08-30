Govt to Launch Expanded B20 Program Tomorrow

Jakarta: Indonesian Biofuels Producers Association (Aprobi) on thursday confirmed the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will launch the expansion of B20 program tomorrow.



"The launching will be held at the head office of the coordinating ministry at 04.00 PM Jakarta time," Aprobi executive chairman Paulus Tjakrawan told reporters

B20 is a blend of 20% biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel. The mixture is a typical blend for normal use in regular diesel equipment."If we expand the program now, we could erase the deficit by the end of the year," Darmin said in early August.According to the minister, the program currently is implemented for subsidized diesel fuels. After the expansion, it also will be implemented for non-subsidized diesel fuels.(WAH)