Govt to Launch Expanded B20 Program Tomorrow

Jakarta: Indonesian Biofuels Producers Association (Aprobi) on thursday confirmed the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will launch the expansion of B20 program tomorrow.
"The launching will be held at the head office of the coordinating ministry at 04.00 PM Jakarta time," Aprobi executive chairman Paulus Tjakrawan told reporters
State-owned energy giant Pertamina is ready to take over the operation of Rokan oil block once the operating contract of Chevron e…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has revealed that the government may announce the new Pertamina president director …
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) …
The Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has reported the national oil and gas lifting only reached 1.92…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Bank Mandiri chief economist Anton Gunawan has predicted that the Indonesian economy would grow by 5.16 percent this year.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intsructed definitive Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato to improve the sta…
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as state oil and gas giant Pertamina definitive pre…
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Mond…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said today the central bank is open to the possibility of hiking its 7 Days R…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Indonesian military to help maintain the country's invesment climate.