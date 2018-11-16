En
Burger

VP Kalla Receives UN Global Compact CEO

Dheri Agriesta    •    16 November 2018 16:53 WIB
activities of jusuf kalla (en)
En Business (En)
VP Kalla Receives UN Global Compact CEO
UN Global Compact CEO Lise Kingo (Photo:Medcom.id/Dheri)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received United Nations Global Compact Lise Kingo at the Vice President's office in Central Jakarta on Friday.

"I am happy to meet with the vice president today. I want to explain about UN Global Contact to him," Kingo told reporters before the meeting.

"I have stayed in Indonesia for a few days. I have witnessed the implementation of SDGs here," she added.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. These 17 Goals build on the successes of the Millennium Development Goals, while including new areas such as climate change, economic inequality, innovation, sustainable consumption, peace and justice, among other priorities.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The pact aims to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders.

"In Indonesia, our activities include issues of water resources and women's empowerment policies. In addition, we also address issues of human rights," 


(WAH)

