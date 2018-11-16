En
East Java Announces Local Minimum Wages for 2019

East Java Announces Local Minimum Wages for 2019

Amaluddin    •    16 November 2018 16:27 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
East Java Announces Local Minimum Wages for 2019
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Surabaya: East Java Governor Soekarwo announced on Friday local minimum wages for 2019 in 38 regencies and cities in the province.

"Pak Gubernur signed the decree last night," East Java provincial adminstration spokesman Aries Agung Paewai told Medcom.id this morning.

According to the decree, Surabaya will have the highest minimum wage with RpRp3.871.052,61. In the meantime, Sampang, Situbondo, Pamekasan, Madiun (regency), Ngawi, Magetan, Ponorogo, Pacitan, dan Trenggalek will have the lowest minimum wage with RpRp1.763.267,65.

Here are the list of next year's local minimum wages in 38 regencies and cities in East Java:

1. Kota Surabaya Rp3.871.052,61.
2. Gresik Rp3.867.874,40.
3. Sidoarjo Rp3.864.696,20.
4. Pasuruan (regency) Rp3.861.518,00.
5. Mojokerto (regency) Rp3.851.983,38.
6. Malang (regency) Rp2.781.564,24.
7. Malang (city) Rp2.668.420,18.
8. Batu Rp2.575.616,61.
9. Jombang Rp2.445.945,88.
10. Tuban Rp2.333.641,85.
11. Pasuruan (city) Rp2.575.616,61.
12. Probolinggo (regency) Rp2.306.944,93.
13. Jember Rp2.170.917,80.
14. Mojokerto (city) Rp2.263.665,07.
15. Probolinggo (city) Rp2.137.864,48.
16. Banyuwangi Rp2.132.779,35.
17. Lamongan Rp2.233.641,85.
18. Kediri (city) Rp1.899.294,78.
19. Bojonegoro Rp1.858.613,77.
20. Kediri (regency) Rp1.850.986,07.
21. Lumajang Rp1.826.831,72.
22. Tulungagung Rp1.805.219,94.
23. Bondowoso Rp1.801.406,09.
24. Bangkalan Rp1.801.406,09.
25. Nganjuk Rp1.801.406,09.
26. Blitar (regency) Rp1.801.406,09.
27. Sumenep Rp1.801.406,09.
28. Madiun (city) Rp1.801.406,09.
29. Blitar (city) Rp1.801.406,09.
30. Sampang Rp1.763.267,65.
31. Situbondo Rp1.763.267,65.
32. Pamekasan Rp1.763.267,65.
33. Madiun (regency) Rp1.763.267,65.
34. Ngawi Rp1.763.267,65.
35. Ponorogo Rp1.763.267,65.
36. Pacitan Rp1.763.267,65.
37. Trenggalek Rp1.763.267,65.
38. Magetan Rp1.763.267,65.


(WAH)

