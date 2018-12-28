Annual Inflation Will Reach 3.07% in 2018: BI

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) will reach 3.07 percent in the end of 2018.
"In December, on a yearly basis, inflation will reach 3.07 percent. In the meantime, on a monthly basis, inflation will reach 0.56 percent," BI governor Perry Warjiyo said here on Friday.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) believes that the nation could have better credit growth and non-performing loan ratio by t…
Bank Indonesia (BI) and the People’s Bank of China (PBC) have signed the extension and the enlargement of the Bilateral Curr…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution on Friday announced the 16th economic policy package that comprises an …
Indonesia recorded a balance of payments surplus of $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $0.7 billion compare…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The central government is preparing market operations in order to stabilize rice prices that slightly increased in the past few we…
State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso strongly believes that the central government will not import rice n…
The Institute for Development Economic and Finance (Indef) has predicted that Indonesia's budget deficit could reach around 2.…
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto is committed to support Indonesia's manufacturing industry in order to reduce the country…
State mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Alumunium (Inalum) reshuffled the management of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) afte…
The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has revealed the online single submission (OSS) licensing system served around 225 …
State-owned mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Inalum (Inalum) reportedly has completed the payment of US$3.85 billion to …
Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo has said that Indonesia's inflation stood at 0.4 percent in the third week of December 2…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said that the central government will support a number of potential…