Annual Inflation Will Reach 3.07% in 2018: BI

Ilham wibowo    •    28 Desember 2018 16:57 WIB
macroeconomics (en)
En Business (En)
Annual Inflation Will Reach 3.07% in 2018: BI
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI)  has predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) will reach 3.07 percent in the end of 2018.

"In December, on a yearly basis, inflation will reach 3.07 percent. In the meantime, on a monthly basis, inflation will reach 0.56 percent," BI governor Perry Warjiyo said here on Friday.

"The number is still lower than expected. Our initial estimation is 3.2 percent," Perry said.

The central government recently revealed that rice prices slighly increased in the past few weeks. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies to hold market operations.

"President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related officials to add more market operations," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution told reporters on Thursday.

"I will visit the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to discuss about the issue," the minister said.


(WAH)

