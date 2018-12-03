BPS Records 1.29 Million Foreign Tourist Arrivals in October

Jakarta: The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.29 million arrivals in October 2018, increasing by 11,24 percent compared to the same period last year.



In October, around 855 thousand tourists arrived by air. The other 436 thousand tourists arrived by land and sea.

"243 thousand of them arrived though sea gates. 192 thousand of them arrived through land gates," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference on Monday."The highest increase was occurred at Juanda Airport, East Java with 26.45 percent. It was followed by Sultan Badarudin II Airport, South Sumatra with 17.5 percent," the BPS leader said.According to the agency, the room occupancy rate (TPK) of star classification hotels in Indonesia reached an average of 58.84 percent in October 2018. It increased by 1.91 points compared to the same period last year.Cumulatively, The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 13.24 million arrivals in January-October 2018. It increased by 11.92 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)