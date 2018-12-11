Govt to Inaugurate New Infrastructure Projects

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the central government will inaugurate a number of infrastructure projects in the near future.



"We focused on infrastructure in the past four years," President Jokowi told a forum on Tuesday.

The government earlier ensured that the Trans-Java toll road could be used during the year-end holidays. It added that the high-profile infrastructure project would be fully completed next year.By the end of this year, the toll road project will connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. In 2019, the central government will extend the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.The Trans-Java toll road is a toll road that covers all provinces in Java island. The total length of the toll road is around 1,167 kilometres.(WAH)