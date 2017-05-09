En
Ahok Jailed for Two Years

HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

JISDOR Appreciates Seven Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    09 Mei 2017 18:07 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates Seven Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by seven points to Rp13,317 per dollar on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

"Hopefully positive sentiments could strengthen the rupiah," Binaarta Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 21.8 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiah.

As many as 119 stocks were up, 220 stocks were down and 95 stocks were unchanged.



(WAH)

