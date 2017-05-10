30th AIPH Conference Held in Bali

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The 30th International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) conference was opened in Nusa Dua, Bli on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.



The conference is organized by Pelindo I, Pelindo II, Pelindo III and Pelindo IV. It is attended by around 1,000 participants.

The government is ready to explore cooperation opportunities. It is motivated to attract investment interests."We will use this momentum," Coordinating Minster for Maritim Affairs said in a press release.President Joko Widodo has vowed to transform Indonesia into global maritime fulcrum.(WAH)