Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

30 Hotspots Detected in Riau: BMKG

JISDOR Appreciated to Rp13323 Per Dollar

Arif Wicaksono    •    31 Juli 2017 17:46 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciated to Rp13323 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday, Jully 31, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate appreciated by two Points to Rp13,325 per dollar today.

"The rupiah could gain due to the stable domestic condition," Binaartha Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points this afternoon.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 7.3 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.

As many as 173 stocks were up, 172 stocks were down and 110 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

