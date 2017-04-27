En
GDP Growth Will Reach 5.3%: Darmin

Desi Angriani    •    27 April 2017 16:21 WIB
GDP Growth Will Reach 5.3%: Darmin
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution (Photo:AFP/Adek Berry)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.

"We can reach 5.3 percent," Darmin said on Thursday.

Indonesia will monitor external factors. The country will enjoy rising commodity prices.

"We will enjoy better rubber and palm oil prices," Darmin said.

Indonesia will maintain domestic factors. The country will continue effective structural reforms.

"We are very optimistic," Darmin said.


