GDP Growth Will Reach 5.3%: Darmin

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.
"We can reach 5.3 percent," Darmin said on Thursday.
The World Bank has predicted that Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.2 percent this year.
President Joko Widodo believes North Kalimantan province can achieve higher economic growth.
The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI) chairman Adhi S. Lukman believes that the national food and beverage industr…
The government believes that the national economic growth can reach around five percent this quarter.
The government is going to prepare economic measures to boost economic performances.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes Indonesian economic growth can reach 5.2-5.4 percen…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that Indonesian economy grew 5.02 last year.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has estimated that Indonesian economy will improve this year.
Standard Chartered has predicted that the Indonesian economy will grow 5.3 percent this year.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution mentioned that he is still preparing the fifteenth economic policy pack…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent…
The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the fir…
Trade tensions spiked between Washington and Ottawa on Tuesday as President Donald Trump accused Canada of being 'very rough&#…