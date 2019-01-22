En
Burger

Most Popular

Govt Reviews Release of Abu Bakar Baasyir

Govt Reviews Release of Abu Bakar Baasyir

Jakarta Police Head Replaced

Jakarta Police Head Replaced

Govt Committed to Achieve GDP Growth Target

Govt Committed to Achieve GDP Growth Target

Recent Airfare Hike Won't Affect January's Inflation: Minister

Recent Airfare Hike Won't Affect January's Inflation: Minister

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Recent Airfare Hike Won't Affect January's Inflation: Minister

Eko Nordiansyah    •    22 Januari 2019 15:55 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Recent Airfare Hike Won't Affect January's Inflation: Minister
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Darmin Nasution believes the recent airfare hike will not affect January's inflation, saying that the government has taken measures to resolve the issue.

"I will not give any signifcant impact," Darmin told reporters on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Baca juga
In December, Indonesia recorded an inflation of 0.62 percent. In the meantime, transportation, communication and financial services recorded an inflation of 0.24 percent.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh.

"December's inflation was primarily influenced by rising air transportation fares as well as egg and chicken meat prices," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference early this month.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 4.0795 seconds [23]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv