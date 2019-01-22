Recent Airfare Hike Won't Affect January's Inflation: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Darmin Nasution believes the recent airfare hike will not affect January's inflation, saying that the government has taken measures to resolve the issue.



"I will not give any signifcant impact," Darmin told reporters on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

In December, Indonesia recorded an inflation of 0.62 percent. In the meantime, transportation, communication and financial services recorded an inflation of 0.24 percent.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh."December's inflation was primarily influenced by rising air transportation fares as well as egg and chicken meat prices," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference early this month.(WAH)