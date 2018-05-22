JISDOR Slightly Depreciates

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp14,178 per dollar on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.34 percent or 48 points to Rp14,142 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 AM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, 181 stocks were up, 197 stocks were down, 115 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Astra International Tbk (ASII).(WAH)